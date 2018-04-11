Politics

De Lille - Madikizela-Mandela ‘always spoke truth to power’

11 April 2018 - 17:14 By Timeslive
EFF leader Julius Malema embraces Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille at the EFF's memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
EFF leader Julius Malema embraces Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille at the EFF's memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Image: Twitter/ #RIPWinnieMandela, @EFFSouthAfrica

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was embraced by EFF leader Julius Malema when she arrived at the red berets’ memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort.

“I have come to Brandfort to pay tribute to a mother‚ a sister‚ a fearless leader and a true daughter of the soil. #RestInPowerMamaWinnie‚” De Lille tweeted.

Malema told TimesLIVE earlier‚ “She is coming as a speaker because she worked very close with uMama but she is not joining the EFF.”

De Lille thanked the EFF for inviting her to pay tribute to “our mother”. She said Madikizela-Mandela “always spoke truth to power” to the previous and current regime.

She lashed out at critics of the late struggle icon‚ saying: “They are the same critics who did not say anything during the struggle against apartheid … who are they to criticise our mother?”

Madikizela-Mandela‚ she said‚ “believed that the problems of our people knows no political affiliation … she was there for every one of the poor people”.

Sharing one of many memories of their time together‚ she described how under the leadership of former President Thabo Mbeki they had marched to demand anti-retroviral drugs.

“I’ve lost a dear friend‚” she said. “She was not only the mother of the nation‚ she was the flower of the nation.”

“Hamba kahle our sister. Hamba kahle our mother …. May your soul rest in peace‚” she said.

READ MORE

Police warn funeral-goers not to fire guns in air at Mama Winnie's service

A 19-gun salute will mark the final farewell for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways on Saturday‚ amid a tight security operation to ensure the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

I looked to Mama Winnie's bravery when I was jailed - Tshidi Nyembe

Tshidi Nyembe was about five years old when she first learned about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
5 hours ago

Mandela's clan do not treat women well‚ says former daughter-in-law

A woman who was married into the Abathembu royal family on Wednesday relayed her story as she remembered Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial was a day of laughter, tears Politics
  2. Winnie's grandson lashes out at her critics Politics
  3. South Africa has too many ‘plastic politicians’: De Lille Politics
  4. De Lille - Madikizela-Mandela ‘always spoke truth to power’ Politics
  5. Police warn funeral-goers not to fire guns in air at Mama Winnie's service Politics

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
X