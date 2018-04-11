Government failed Mama Mandela while protecting apartheid symbols: Malema

The government protects apartheid symbols‚ but not the house of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State‚ says EFF leader Julius Malema.

He was speaking at the party’s memorial service for the late struggle icon Brandfort on Wednesday.

“They could not protect the house that housed their own‚ yet they protect the statue of Paul Kruger [on Church Square in Pretoria]‚ yet they protect everything else that reminds us of apartheid. They failed to protect their own‚ yet they protect the murderers who killed the people who fought for our democracy.”

Malema also singled out the statue of Cecil John Rhodes at the University of Cape Town‚ which was removed in April 2015 following massive student protests over its presence on the campus.

“They will not dare defend that which gives us hope and courage.”