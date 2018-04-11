South Africa has too many ‘plastic politicians’: De Lille

South Africa has too many “plastic” politicians interested in serving their stomachs and not South Africans‚ Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said on Wednesday.

De Lille was speaking at the EFF’s memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State.

“What do we have today? Today you have a lot of plastic politicians who are there for their stomachs. Who are not there for the people of their country‚” De Lille said.

“She (Madikizela-Mandela) wasn’t the kind of politician when you hit her on the one cheek‚ she gives the other cheek. She klapped (slapped) you back.”

De Lille believes Madikizela-Mandela’s critics did not stand up to apartheid.

“They are the same critics who didn’t say anything during the struggle against apartheid. Today you can’t find anyone that supported apartheid. Who are they to criticise our mother?” De Lille asked.