South Africa has too many ‘plastic politicians’: De Lille

11 April 2018 - 17:32 By Nico Gous
Winnie Mandela. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

South Africa has too many “plastic” politicians interested in serving their stomachs and not South Africans‚ Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said on Wednesday.

De Lille was speaking at the EFF’s memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State.

“What do we have today? Today you have a lot of plastic politicians who are there for their stomachs. Who are not there for the people of their country‚” De Lille said.

“She (Madikizela-Mandela) wasn’t the kind of politician when you hit her on the one cheek‚ she gives the other cheek. She klapped (slapped) you back.”

De Lille believes Madikizela-Mandela’s critics did not stand up to apartheid.

“They are the same critics who didn’t say anything during the struggle against apartheid. Today you can’t find anyone that supported apartheid. Who are they to criticise our mother?” De Lille asked.

De Lille said Madikizela-Mandela overlooked political affiliations in serving South Africans‚ because their problems were not linked to politics.

“Let us tell South Africa you (Madikizela-Mandela) might have made mistakes‚ but being wrong was not one of them‚ because you knew and understood the struggles of our people.”

EFF leader Julius Malema embraced De Lille when she arrived at the memorial. She called on Malema to join her in tracking down the voters’ roll from apartheid.

“We will see how they (critics of Madikizela-Mandela) voted for apartheid in droves.”

De Lille said Madikizela-Mandela only feared God and might open a political branch in Heaven.

“She is most probably going to start a branch of the ANC or start a branch with the EFF maybe.”

Malema told TimesLIVE earlier that De Lille spoke at the memorial service‚ because she worked with Madikizela-Mandela‚ but “she is not joining the EFF”.

Thousands flocked to Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday to pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela. She died last week on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

