State Security Agency Director General Arthur Fraser set up a network of agents that could have wasted up to R1-billion of taxpayers' money‚ according to investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.

Fraser’s project was exposed in Pauw’s book‚ The President's Keepers.

The revelations could well form part of an investigation into the spy boss by the Inspector-General of Intelligence‚ Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe‚ who accused Fraser on Wednesday of threatening him and using underhanded tactics to block the probe.

The inspector-general has oversight over the intelligence services‚ acting as a watchdog to protect the public from abuses by the intelligence services.