Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial was a day of laughter, tears

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's official memorial service at Orlando Stadium in Soweto was a celebratory event with an electric and jovial crowd.

But there were also tears. African National Congress (ANC) colours dominated the venue with many people who came to celebrate the life of the struggle stalwart dressed from head to toe in green‚ black and yellow.

The Soweto Gospel Choir started off proceedings with the national anthem while entrepreneurs did a brisk trade selling pap‚ kotas‚ and hearty meals on Mooki Street leading into the stadium.

Nelson Mandla's grandson Mandla was at the event along with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and anti-apartheid icon and close friend of the late Nelson Mandela‚ advocate George Bizos.