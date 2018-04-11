Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial was a day of laughter, tears
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's official memorial service at Orlando Stadium in Soweto was a celebratory event with an electric and jovial crowd.
But there were also tears. African National Congress (ANC) colours dominated the venue with many people who came to celebrate the life of the struggle stalwart dressed from head to toe in green‚ black and yellow.
The Soweto Gospel Choir started off proceedings with the national anthem while entrepreneurs did a brisk trade selling pap‚ kotas‚ and hearty meals on Mooki Street leading into the stadium.
Nelson Mandla's grandson Mandla was at the event along with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and anti-apartheid icon and close friend of the late Nelson Mandela‚ advocate George Bizos.
Nomasonto Madikizela‚ who spoke on behalf of the family‚ told the crowd: "We will miss her. She was beautiful - not only on the outside but on the inside too.
"On her wedding day‚ her grandmother shouted and asked why would they allow her to marry a person who lives out in the veld. We didn't understand at the time but we later understood she was referring to [Nelson] Mandela being sought by the police‚" said Madikizela.
Bambatha Mandela also took the podium. "She is one person who I thought would live forever‚" he said of his grandmother. He recalled how in October last year‚ he had drummed up the courage to propose to his sweetheart after being encouraged to do so by Mama Winnie. He had proposed in her home‚ in the same room where mourners’ mattresses had now been placed.
Bambatha lashed out at critics of Madikizela-Mandela‚ saying the family would not tolerate their defamatory messages and disrespect. Stop behaving like "ungrateful children"‚ he added.
The people's poet‚ Mzwakhe Mbuli‚ read a poem to Madikizela-Mandela‚ saying she was no stranger to propaganda‚ criticism‚ harassment and hatred. People in the crowd cried and joined hands. "She never betrayed the revolution!... There is no grave big enough to bury her legacy‚" said Mbuli.
Madikizela-Mandela's personal assistant‚ Zodwa Zwane‚ became emotional as she recalled her last moments with the struggle stalwart. She said Ma Winnie's last words‚ to her‚ were about the word of God.
It was a rare sight to witness ANC‚ Economic Freedom Fighters and Inkatha Freedom Party supporters singing alongside each in celebration of one life.
But the relationship could not last all day as the EFF left the stadium as soon as Deputy President David Mabuza took the podium‚ towards the end of the service.
While the EFF were walking out singing‚ there was a brief clash when ANC supporters sang in their direction.
Mabuza said in his tribute: "In life‚ you reminded our daughters and mothers that it is them who are powerful beyond measure. You taught women they are capable of standing shoulder to shoulder with men and were unapologetic about it."
Many camped outside the stadium and danced all day to struggle songs. Every now and then pupils passed and sang while chanting joyfully.
The EFF held a separate memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort where Madikizela-Mandela's was banished to in the late 70s.