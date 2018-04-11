ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya has died‚ just days before his birthday. He was 75.

The news broke on Wednesday morning‚ as South Africans prepare to mourn another ANC struggle leader‚ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ at the official memorial service in Soweto. It also comes a day after the 25th commemoration of ANC-SACP leader Chris Hani's assassination.