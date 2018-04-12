Politics

EFF's Shivambu reported to ethics watchdog for 'assaulting' journalist

12 April 2018 - 09:09 By Philani Nombembe
Floyd Shivambu
Floyd Shivambu
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

Parliament has referred Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu to the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests for assaulting a journalist on its premises.

“The deputy speaker of the national assembly and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces have confirmed that they have referred the assault of Netwerk24 reporter Adrian de Kock by EFF MP Floyd Shivambu to the [committee] for consideration‚” said Andisiwe Makinana‚ chairman of the parliamentary press gallery.

“The [gallery] will wait for that parliamentary process to be followed.”

Shivambu was filmed last month roughing up De Kock‚ who was waiting with other journalists outside a building where Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s DA disciplinary hearing was taking place.

When De Kock saw Shivambu‚ he took pictures of him and tried to get comment from him about the inquiry. But Shivambu demanded that De Kock delete the pictures because he had not given him permission for them to be taken.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has been caught on camera intimidating a multimedia journalist outside parliament on Tuesday 20 March 2018. Footage: Jason Felix/Cape Argus

He held De Kock by the neck and tried to grab his camera‚ and two unknown men joined him. A visibly shaken De Kock shouted: “Leave my stuff alone. Leave my stuff alone.”

Shivambu left De Kock when other journalists approached‚ and issued a statement afterwards apologising for the incident.

On Thursday‚ De Kock‚ who laid criminal charges against Shivambu‚ said there had been no progress in the investigation.

“I have not heard anything from the police since then‚ not sure why it would take so long‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“It makes me think that nothing will come from it. What can I do? I’m just nervous to go back to Parliament.”

MORE

De Lille in hot water for not telling DA about attending EFF Winnie memorial

City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will have to explain herself to DA top brass on why she attended an EFF memorial for Winnie ...
Politics
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. EFF's Shivambu reported to ethics watchdog for 'assaulting' journalist Politics
  2. Women are better leaders than men: Malema Politics
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Malema to speak at Winnie’s funeral despite ANC qualms Politics
  4. Government failed Mama Mandela while protecting apartheid symbols: Malema Politics
  5. De Lille in hot water for not telling DA about attending EFF Winnie memorial Politics

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
X