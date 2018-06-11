Politics

We will rescue Emfuleni‚ promises Makhura

11 June 2018 - 18:15 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the provincial government would now take full financial control of the impoverished council.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Monday announced a detailed and comprehensive plan to rescue the embattled Emfuleni municipality.

This follows the decision to place the Gauteng-based municipality under administration for six months.

During a press briefing‚ Makhura said the provincial government would now take full financial control of the impoverished council.

“Section 139 of the Constitution… gives the provincial executive of a province the authority to intervene when the municipality cannot or does not fulfil its executive obligations‚” he said.

Emfuleni was put under administration because of its inability to provide adequate service delivery and due to allegations of maladministration.

Makhura said the decision was taken ensure that service delivery took place‚ and to “ensure the financial viability through a financial recovery plan”.

During the briefing‚ the premier also slammed claims that the move to place the Emfuleni municipality under administration was linked to the struggle for control of the ANC in Gauteng.

Although Makhura indicated that the municipality was receiving threats from Eskom and Rand water to shut down services‚ he vowed to work hand in hand with Khawe to bring about change to the municipality. 

