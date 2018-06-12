The Johannesburg CBD was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as thousands of workers gathered to call for the safety of cash-in-transit security guards.

The march‚ which was organised by the Federation of Unions of South Africa‚ was held to demand that guards be given more weapons to protect themselves against heavily armed robbers. Just this year the country experienced over 159 heists in six months.

Protesters gathered in Braamfontein and moved through the city centre to deliver a memorandum at the Gauteng Legislature.

Protest leader‚ Mdumiseni Mabaso‚ urged the South African Police Services to be more visible and called for firearm regulations to be amended to allow guards to carry higher calibre weapons.