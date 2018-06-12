Politics

'Ramaphosa must protect us‚' says traumatised cash-in-transit guard

12 June 2018 - 12:30 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Cash-in-transit security guards gathered at Beyers Naude Square in Johannesburg on June 12 2018 to hand over a memorandum demanding safer working conditions after a spate of violent robberies across the country.
Cash-in-transit security guards gathered at Beyers Naude Square in Johannesburg on June 12 2018 to hand over a memorandum demanding safer working conditions after a spate of violent robberies across the country.
Image: Masi Losi

The Johannesburg CBD was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as thousands of workers gathered to call for the safety of cash-in-transit security guards.

The march‚ which was organised by the Federation of Unions of South Africa‚ was held to demand that guards be given more weapons to protect themselves against heavily armed robbers. Just this year the country experienced over 159 heists in six months.

Protesters gathered in Braamfontein and moved through the city centre to deliver a memorandum at the Gauteng Legislature.

Protest leader‚ Mdumiseni Mabaso‚ urged the South African Police Services to be more visible and called for firearm regulations to be amended to allow guards to carry higher calibre weapons.

Cash-in-transit security guards gathered at Beyers Naude Square in Johannesburg on June 12 2018 to hand over a memorandum demanding safer working conditions after a spate of violent robberies across the country.
Cash-in-transit security guards gathered at Beyers Naude Square in Johannesburg on June 12 2018 to hand over a memorandum demanding safer working conditions after a spate of violent robberies across the country.
Image: Masi Losi

Mabaso also urged the Governor of the Reserve Bank to ensure that limits are placed on the amounts of cash transported at one time in each vehicle.”

Andisa Mzingayi‚ a security officer at Fidelity Cash Solutions‚ told TimesLIVE: “We are calling on Ramaphosa’s government to do something about our safety‚ because we are the first suspects when there’s a robbery and that is traumatic.”

Mzingayi said the workers were not only raising awareness around their safety‚ but were also unhappy about working unarmed. Mabaso said they were demanding a minimum salary of R20‚000 per month.

The memorandum was received and signed by Sonnyboy Mmatli on behalf of safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. Mmatli committed to meeting with various stakeholders to address the workers’ grievances within 14 working days.

Since the beginning of 2018, South Africa has seen a high number of cash-in-transit heists. Exactly how do these brazen gangs operate and manage to pull off a heist?

READ MORE

AK-47s and official bullet-proof vests recovered in cash-in-transit heist arrests

A total of nine AK-47 rifles‚ two police-issue bullet-proof vests and two military-issue bullet-proof vests are among the items police recovered as ...
News
4 days ago

Heists and femicide in Gauteng to come under the spotlight

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange are on Friday expected ...
News
5 days ago

Thousands of cash-in-transit guards to march as heists wreak havoc

Thousands of Motor Transport Workers Union (MTWU) security officers in the cash-in-transit industry will on Tuesday march across major cities to ...
News
1 day ago

'Our people are being killed': Cash-in-transit workers to march to legislature

Cash-in-transit workers are planning to march to the Gauteng Legislature on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Askies for blowing R6.7bn ... Mpumalanga asks Treasury to overlook irregular ... Politics
  2. Mabuza blesses KZN choir with ‘TB bus’ Politics
  3. Ramaphosa misses own deadline to outline case against Moyane Politics
  4. WATCH | Explainer: What's happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN? Politics
  5. 'Ramaphosa must protect us‚' says traumatised cash-in-transit guard Politics

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X