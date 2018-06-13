“If there are errors that judges make‚ there is a specific procedure that is laid out for them. However I think in the case of Chapter 9 institutions ‚ there is a very specific provision about how they are held accountable and what procedure should be followed‚” he said.

While he accepted that people make mistakes‚ Steenhuisen said a head of a chapter nine institution is expected at the very least to have a grasp of the basic concept of where their mandate starts and stops and where they fit in in terms of the constitution.

“I don't say they must be disqualified‚ I certainly think they must be held accountable and the accountability mechanism that is used then is surely an inquiry into how that person arrived at that decision‚ why it was done and why they overlooked a very basic provision‚” he said.

The African Christian Democratic Party's Steve Swart warned that a court had found the public protector had acted disingenuously‚ meaning she has misled and has not spoken the truth‚ which is a serious finding. “This is more serious‚ you've got a finding of acting disingenuously by a high court judge and it was upheld on appeal by a full bench.”

Swart added the fact that the court made a punitive cost order‚ which is unusual‚ makes a compelling case for an inquiry. “If we do not agree‚ we would seriously be faulting our oversight responsibilities that have already been pointed out by the Constitutional Court in other matters‚ like the Nkandla matter‚” he said.

The committee will invite Mkhwebane to defend herself but no date has been set for this.