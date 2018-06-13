Deputy President David Mabuza on Tuesday surprised the Mangosuthu University of Technology choir with a bus.

What was meant to be just another singing gig for the university's choir turned into an unexpected blessing when Mabuza called them back onto the stage after they had performed ahead of his address at the 5th Tuberculosis Conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Tuesday. He said he had a request for them.

"My request‚ that I want to do in front of everyone here‚ is to request you to be ambassadors of TB‚ of HIV and Aids. In return‚ because this is a deal‚ as the chairperson of the South African AIDS council‚ we are going to buy you a bus‚" Mabuza announced.

Stressing the important role the youth play in the fight against TB‚ Mabuza urged the choir to use the bus in order to go out and "spread the message about TB...because you've got the best way of doing it".