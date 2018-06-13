President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for the queen mother of Western Mpondoland‚ Queen Fikelephi Bhongolethu Ndamase‚ who died on Thursday.

This was announced by Ramaphosa’s spokesperson‚ Khusela Diko‚ on Wednesday afternoon.

The 56-year-old queen mother of AmaMpondo AseNyandeni will be buried on Saturday at Nyandeni Great Place near Libode where she had been staying since marrying Nkosi Makaziwe Mabalengwe Ndamase‚ son of King Tutor Nyangilizwe Ndamase.

''The Special Provincial Official Funeral is reserved for distinguished persons as decided by the President of the Republic‚ after considering a request from the province of origin. The president has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Eastern Cape province on Saturday‚ June 16 2018‚ the day of the funeral‚'' said Diko.

She said further details of the funeral arrangements would be communicated by the Eastern Cape provincial government.

''The President has once again expressed his deepest condolences to the royal family‚” Diko said.

- DispatchLIVE