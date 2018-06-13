Hall added that if her land was taken away she would “fight tooth and nail” as it had been legally bought.

She added: “This is my country as much as it is everybody else’s.”

In an attempt to give clarity about expropriation of land without compensation‚ Malema said‚ “The state owns the land and then it gives it you on a long lease‚ in that way everyone else will have access to the land.”

Malema during the documentary‚ which was released at the weekend‚ also slammed claims that there was genocide of white people‚ labelling them as cry babies‚ attention seekers and alarmists. He made reference to various cases in which black farmers were killed‚ saying that it would be an injustice to label them as genocide against black people.

"We are concerned‚ even in the farms where black workers are killed. Should we be alarmist and say there is a genocide of black workers?” he asked.

He also emphasised that farm attacks were acts of crime.

Responding to a question on illegal land invasion and occupation Malema said‚ “It’s not wrong‚ we are products of the land occupation. There’s no grabbing of the land, it's occupation‚ it’s our land.”