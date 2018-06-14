Poo protester Loyiso Nkohla is knee-deep in trouble after the City of Cape Town placed him on “preliminary suspension” this week.

This followed an altercation between the council's head of community liaison and Anda Ntsodo‚ the mayoral committee member for community services‚ over a housing development in Site C‚ Khayelitsha.

The former Ses’Khona leader‚ infamous for flinging poo in a protest at Cape Town International Airport‚ then took to Facebook and accused Ntsodo of being a traitor.

“Anda Ntsodo DA Councillor don’t start with me‚ I don’t fight with sellouts‚ I will fight you Political and I’m Warning you‚” the post said.

Nkohla‚ whose “expanding influence within the city” was stressed in a report compiled last year by a commission headed by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen‚ is facing another disciplinary process. His Facebook attacks on Steenhuisen and other DA members landed him in a pile of trouble‚ and the matter is pending.

TimesLIVE has seen the “notification of provisional suspension” letter sent by the city to Nkohla on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that you have been involved in‚ inter alia‚ an incident/s of serious misconduct whereby you made derogatory‚ defamatory comments against various city officials and councillors on a social media platform (Facebook) for which you are currently facing disciplinary charges‚” the letter said.

“It has come to our attention that despite the disciplinary hearing having commenced you have persisted with similar conduct‚ which has a negative impact on service delivery.

“Your behaviour poses both safety and operational risk to the city and its stakeholders as you allegedly made threats against councillor Ntsodo on the same social media platform. These alleged incidences‚ among others‚ are viewed in a serious light which will require further action.”