Gordhan vs Moyane – and it’s going to be brutal

15 June 2018 - 08:00 By Karyn Maughan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has filed a scathing affidavit in the disciplinary against former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has emerged as the presidency’s most pivotal witness against suspended SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane – and Moyane’s lawyers aren’t happy about it.

After a series of missed deadlines‚ the presidency on Thursday filed a 69-page affidavit from Gordhan‚ in which he sought to outline the four misconduct charges against Moyane.

He stressed that – as the former finance minister – he had “personal knowledge of the facts relevant to this matter up until March 30 2017”. Furthermore‚ “the documents and correspondence relevant to this matter were within my custody and control during that time”.

But Moyane’s lawyers have questioned why Gordhan‚ who they say has had “a well-documented history of conflict” with the former tax boss‚ is now making the presidency’s case for his removal.

Gordhan and Moyane had a difficult relationship while Gordhan was serving as Finance minister. This fractured relationship saw an emotional Moyane telling a SARS press conference that Gordhan “refused to shake my hand”.

Gordhan, in turn, had reportedly warned Moyane that approving his own performance bonus was “unethical, immoral and illegal”.

