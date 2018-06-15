The national government had no choice but to intervene in the North West after now-removed Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s office failed to prevent a strike that led to chaotic protests.

Protesters looted shops and burned down property across the province – and forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut short a trip to the United Kingdom to quell the unrest.

The inter-ministerial team that was established to investigate the problems in the North West in April has put some of the blame at Mahumapelo’s door‚ saying the Office of the Premier had failed to communicate effectively with the unions.

“It was the absence of the engagement that probably led to the situation as we saw it‚” said Mpumi Mpofu‚ the director-general of the department of planning‚ monitoring and evaluation.

Mpofu is part of the technical team that works with the inter-ministerial team.

The Office of the Premier‚ which is among the departments that have been placed under the administration of the national government‚ is responsible for the central management of the administration. But it is also in charge of planning‚ monitoring and evaluation for the entire province.