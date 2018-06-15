Higher education and the country’s finances are uppermost in the portfolios held by South Africa’s two youngest MPs‚ Hlomela Bucwa and Gwen Ngwenya‚ both of whom are former student leaders now representing Democratic Alliance voters.

The Parliamentary Monitoring Group has published its mini-study on young parliamentarians ahead of Youth Day on June 16. The PMG obtained the birthdates of all current members of parliament‚ with the exception of ministers and deputy ministers.

From the data collated‚ PMG has found that the median age of members of parliament is 54 years.

PMG’s findings show that only 23 MPs fall under the category of youth (35 and younger) – 18 of them are in the National Assembly and the remaining five are in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). This category of youth makes up 6% of parliament. Thirteen of the younger MPs are female and 10 are male.

The DA has the largest number of young MPs between 25-35 but is outperformed by the EFF and IFP proportionally.

The youngest MPs per party are 1. Hlomela Bucwa (DA) 25 2. Gwen Ngwenya (DA) 28 3. Nkagisang Koni (EFF) 30 4. Mkhuleko Hlengwa (IFP) 31 5. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (EFF) 33 6. Wouter Wessels (FF+) 34 7. Tasneem Motara (ANC) 35.

Bucwa‚ first noticed when she was president of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) Student Representative Council‚ gained national prominence last year when she slayed her maiden speech in parliament. She told the nation: “It is my generation that will successfully eradicate the social ills that still prevail because we refuse to be divided by race‚ gender and religion‚ but instead we will be unified because we understand we are all fellow human beings.” She also cautioned‚ "Let us tread softly because we tread on the dreams of a lost generation.”