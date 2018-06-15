President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former defence minister Charles Nqakula as his national security adviser.

Another former cabinet minister‚ Sydney Mufamadi‚ will chair a high-level review panel to "assess the mandate‚ capacity and organisational integrity of the State Security Agency (SSA)"‚ the Presidency said on Friday.

The 10-member panel‚ whose other members include former spook Barry Gilder and journalism professor Jane Duncan‚ is expected to conclude its work within three months.

The review panel’s establishment follows Ramaphosa’s statement in the National Assembly on May 8 in which he expressed his intention to set up a review body to assess the structure of the SSA relative to its mandate‚ and inquire into its systems and capacity.