He said: "It is again that local community that will suffer if the police infrastructure is destroyed since resources cannot be reallocated from other priority areas. There is a duty on communities and community leaders to speak out against the attacks on law enforcement officers and police stations."

Earlier this year‚ five police officers were killed in a brazen‚ violent attack on a police station in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Last week in Gauteng‚ four policewomen on duty - including one carrying a firearm - tamely handed over the key to the safe and the cells when confronted by two men. They escaped with a R5 rifle and two empty R5 magazines. Beukman urged police management to implement the necessary security measures at high risk police stations‚ including perimeter fencing‚ security gates and CCTV-cameras.

In addition‚ he said it is critical‚ from an operational perspective‚ for the SAPS to deploy a rapid response team to any police station that comes under attack.

Gauteng police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange said earlier on Friday the SAPS had set up a special team to probe the attack on the police station in Eesterust‚ and to quell the vandalism in the area which began on Tuesday.