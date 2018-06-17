The Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ says she has noted with dismay the dissemination of false‚ malicious and defamatory gossip on the Twitter social media platform claiming that she has several business interests which were not divulged to Parliament's Registrar of Members’ Interests.

According to this account‚ "Baleka Mbete owns 146 trucks‚ her trucks transport iron ore and coke (not cold drink some type of coal) from kuruman to durban‚ and she hired 136 Zimbabweans and only 10 south africans. She did not disclose this to parliament. #ZumaFiles."

Another account‚ @alfred_cabonena‚ rehashes similar claims: "Know your politician. -Baleka Mbete(speaker of parliament) owns 146 trucks‚her trucks transport iron ore and coke (not cold drink some type of coal) from kuruman to durban‚ surprisingly she hired 136 Zimbabweans and only 10 south africans."

"The faceless @AdvBarryRoux account‚ in particular‚ has been spreading fabricated and malicious claims against prominent South Africans‚ seemingly without any shred of evidence‚" Mbete’s office said in a statement.

It added: "The Speaker wishes to specifically place it on the record that all the allegations against her in these tweets are false and baseless. She has no interests‚ financial or otherwise‚ in any of the business entities stated‚ let alone logistics or trucking companies. All her assets have been declared‚ as required by the parliamentary ethics code‚ and are a matter of public information.