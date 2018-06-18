The ANC is holding a special meeting where its National Executive Committee (NEC) is discussing issues relating to its provincial structures and provincial conferences.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Monday that one of the areas of focus at the one-day meeting was KwaZulu-Natal where‚ he reassured that‚ progress had been made. The party’s biggest province is yet to hold its conference but Magashule did not give a date.

He also praised the provincial task team (PTT) and NEC deployees to the province‚ saying they were doing well despite a court challenge.

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference was stopped from taking place two weekends ago when a disgruntled group of party members approached the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to have it interdicted.

The province has been without leadership since 2017‚ when the same court nullified its 2015 elective conference after finding a number of irregularities in the proceedings. The conference‚ which was meant to be held from June 8-10‚ was supposed to be a rerun of the 2015 one.

Regarding the Eastern Cape‚ Magashule said the NEC would be visiting the province.

A group of disgruntled ANC members from the province approached the High Court in Johannesburg in a bid to have a report‚ compiled by a team led by Sbu Ndebele‚ which was set up to probe the outcomes of 2017's Eastern Cape provincial conference‚ enforced.

The Eastern Cape conference‚ held in September‚ erupted in violence resulting in a group of delegates leaving the venue. The election of the new provincial leadership went ahead‚ resulting in the election of former secretary Oscar Mabuyane being the chairman.

The Ndebele report recommended that the provincial executive committee elected at the conference be suspended and an interim structure be appointed.

The matter was heard in the high court on Monday where judgment was reserved.

Magashule said the special NEC meeting would also be dealing with the appointment of a new North West premier after Supra Mahumapelo tendered his resignation in May. The NEC will also deal with issues voiced out by a disgruntled group in the Free State wanting to go to court to nullify the province’s recent elective conference.

It had not discussed those matters yet‚ Magashule said.