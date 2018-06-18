Beware! Populists could rule SA, Motlanthe warns

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has warned voters that they should properly analyse the words of populist politicians since there is a risk that such people could end up governing South Africa.

Motlanthe said that if people just go by the colours, songs and slogans of political parties “the reality exists that populists might end up winning their support and becoming the governing organisation”.

“Is the electorate prepared to vote on the basis of a proper analysis and assessment of the political parties that are canvassing them for their support or not?”

“The problem with populism is that it has no regard for facts,” said Motlanthe.

He was speaking in an interview during his foundation’s inclusive growth conference in the Drakensberg at the weekend. The gathering attracted a large number of thought leaders, academics, business people and civil society leaders, and was opened by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

Motlanthe said populism was part and parcel of the political spectrum.

