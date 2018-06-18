The media briefing was held in the Marks Building in Parliament in Cape Town at 11.30am. There was no load shedding under way‚ according to Eskom’s website.

BusinessLIVE reported that Maimane said the country faced further risks of load shedding unless Eskom’s monopoly over energy generation was broken and a greater role was given to independent power producers.

Eskom warned that there was a risk of load shedding over the next 10 days as it ramped up operations after last week’s strike over wages.

“Although the current load shedding has been exacerbated by the industrial action‚ the reality is that the years of mismanagement at Eskom lies at the root of this crisis‚” Maimane said.

“Load shedding is the direct result of state capture. For years‚ under the watchful eye of the ANC‚ ineffective executives streamlined dodgy contracts for the benefit of the Gupta family … The ANC has used Eskom as its own cash cow. Bloating the middle management from 80 to over 400 people.”