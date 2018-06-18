Parliament is looking to hire a bartender who is not only proficient at mixing drinks but is also good at handling stress.

The legislative seat of government advertised the vacancy in the Sunday Times at the weekend‚ together with other available positions.

The national assembly has been dogged by intense scenes in recent years – with the so-called “white shirts” clashing with members of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ and some heated debates.

Politics can be stressful. The successful candidate must have good "stress management" and "self-management" skills‚ according to the job specifications. The position is offering a minimum remuneration package of just over R283,000 per year.

“The successful candidate will provide friendly and efficient service within the bar‚ dispensing orders accurately‚ with courtesy to the standard required according to legislation‚” the advert reads.

The bartender should not only be familiar with popping champagne. He or she should also have “knowledge of parliamentary policies and procedures‚ oral and written communication skills‚ administrative skills‚ computer literacy… and stress management”.

A matric certificate‚ a national certificate in food and beverage service and two years’ worth of experience are also on the list of requirements.