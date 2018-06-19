Politics

Nomvula Mokonyane's no show means she has no say in SABC appointments

19 June 2018 - 12:28 By Timeslive
Nomvula Mokonyane.
Nomvula Mokonyane.
Image: Sunday Times

South Africa's ministers of communications cannot influence appointments to the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ and that's final‚ thanks to a court ruling on Tuesday.

Incumbent minister of communications‚ Nomvula Mokonyane‚ had brought an application for leave to appeal Judge Elias Matojane's ruling in October 2017‚ which affirmed the independence of the SABC Board. Today‚ Justice Matojane dismissed the application with costs after counsel for the minister failed to appear in the High Court hearing in Pretoria‚ said the SOS Coalition‚ Media Monitoring Africa and Freedom of Expression Institute.

"It's excellent for the independence of the SABC Board because it means the executive members of the Board are to be appointed solely by the non­-executive members of the board and without any requirement of approval by the Minister‚" the organisations said in a statement.

As a result‚ the SABC Board can proceed with the process of filling the vacant CFO and GCEO positions‚ "independently‚ without ministerial interference‚" they added.

The board can also institute disciplinary process without ministerial interference.

The three organisations said the SABC has long been "suffering the effects of the chaotic cycle of revolving musical chairs happening at board level and the impact of gross and unlawful political interference across the public broadcaster". Now‚ the SABC board can "move boldly and swiftly in carrying out their fiduciary duties".

"It is a positive step for entrenching independence of our public broadcaster and our democracy."

READ MORE: 

'Matric does not define me' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has defended his lack of a matriculation qualification‚ questioning why an SABC board member ...
News
4 days ago

SABC to investigate sexual harassment at the public broadcaster

The SABC is establishing two Commissions of Inquiry that will investigate editorial interference and sexual harassment at the public broadcaster.
News
18 days ago

Mokonyane 'splurged billions' in tender spree

Treasury officials and Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on Tuesday spelled out in Parliament how the Department of Water and Sanitation went on a tender ...
Business
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Nomvula Mokonyane's no show means she has no say in SABC appointments Politics
  2. Rogue spies: we sounded the warning, says SACP Politics
  3. Kasrils: Our spies spook me Politics
  4. Bitter clash expected as minister and DG fight over suspended official Politics
  5. ANC’s top committee tackles tough provincial topics Politics

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X