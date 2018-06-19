Rogue spies: we sounded the warning, says SACP

The South African Communist Party has been concerted in its efforts to take on what it has described as a “parallel intelligence service” within the state – one that it firmly believes targeted its leadership.

An SACP leader says former president Jacob Zuma was warned as early as three years ago that State Security was embroiled in unlawful surveillance and bugging.

“All but one of our top officials were being listened to, and this was confirmed by experts,” SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila told Times Select.

“I raised these matters with the president about the party’s leaders being listened to. He said he was going to address it.”

Zuma’s spokesperson Vukile Mathabela said on Monday that Zuma would not comment on Mapaila’s allegations “as it would be premature to do so”.