The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) confirmed receipt of a complaint from the DA about remarks EFF leader Julius Malema made at Youth Day rally‚ which the party said were racist.

SAHRC spokesperson Gail Smith confirmed they had received the complaint and would investigate it if they found prima facie evidence.

“We are legally bound to confirm receipts of complaints‚ which we duly did.”

Malema said at a rally at the Matlosana Stadium in Klerksdorp‚ North West‚ on Saturday that the majority of Indians “hate Africans”.

“The majority of Indians are racist and we must never be scared to say that. They are racist. I’m not saying all Indians. I’m saying the majority of them. The same thing applies to some of the coloured brothers. They see themselves as more white than being black. It’s a reality we have to deal with.”