The North West will have a new Premier by tomorrow.

A special sitting of the ANC’s national executive committee has deferred the decision to select a new Premier to the party’s national working committee (NWC)‚ which will hold a special sitting on Wednesday and formally announce the new candidate on Thursday.

The party has also asked its members to give it more time to resolve internal disputes before rushing to the courts.

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo went on “early retirement” after a revolt against his leadership resulted in the ANC recommending his removal as Premier. Mahumapelo is‚ however‚ staying on as an ordinary member of the provincial legislature and in the powerful position of ANC North West chairman.

“The Special NEC mandated the NWC to take a decision on the Premier candidate by Thursday‚ June 21‚ 2018. In this regard‚ a Special NWC will sit on Wednesday the June 20‚ 2018‚ to conclude on the matter‚” the party said in a statement.