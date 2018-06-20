Sibusiso Radebe’s family in shock after MP is gunned down in Gauteng

The family of murdered ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe is trying to absorb news of his sudden death.

His niece Lungile Dube told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that family members will be coming together soon. Currently they are trying to deal with the shock and attempting to ascertain more details about the fatal shooting on Tuesday night.

“We are still trying to liaise with the police. We don’t have much to say right now. Further details will be provided as time goes by.

“We were informed of the tragic incident and as a family‚ we are still trying to come to terms with that and get the full story. As soon as we have all the details … we will issue a statement. Everyone is still in shock right now. We are still going to meet together as a family and discuss the way forward‚” said Dube.

Goodwill Sibusiso Radebe was killed at about 7:30pm on Tuesday night in Roodepoort‚ west of Johannesburg‚ during a suspected robbery.

Police are searching for two men believed to be involved in his murder.