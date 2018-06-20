Police said preliminary reports indicated that Radebe was with another person in a vehicle parked in Lindhaven‚ west of Johannesburg‚ when two suspects allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire. He was killed while his companion managed to escape uninjured. The suspects drove off in a Ford Fiesta.

Radebe had joined parliament in 2009 after previously serving on the portfolio committee on Higher Education ad Training‚ and the portfolio committee on Energy. At the time of his death‚ he was serving on the portfolio committee on Transport.

The ANC sent its deepest condolences to Radebe’s widow and his entire family. "May they find solace in the knowledge that we painfully share their loss and thank them for having [lent] the ANC and the country this incomparable servant of our people‚" said ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu.

Mayihlome Tshwete‚ one of the party’s communications specialists‚ paid Radebe the ultimate compliment‚ stating: “This was a good man.”