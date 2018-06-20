‘This was a good man’ – politicians mourn murdered ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe
Members of opposition parties on Wednesday joined the African National Congress in praising the governing party's MP Sibusiso Radebe‚ who was killed in a suspected robbery in Roodepoort on Tuesday evening.
The Inkatha Freedom Party's Mkhuleko Hlwengwa said: "The news of the murder of honourable Sibusiso Radebe is most tragic. S'bu was a great colleague and friend in parliament who was full of life. He was a humble and dedicated MP. My sincere condolences to his wife‚ family‚ friends & the ANC."
The news of the murder of Hon #SibusisoRadebe are most tragic.— Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP 🇿🇦 (@MkhulekoHlengwa) June 20, 2018
The Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen said he was deeply saddened by the incident. "Radebe will be lovingly remembered by his family‚ friends and the ANC as a servant of the people who worked hard to improve the lives of South Africans‚" he said.
Another DA MP‚ Dean Macpherson‚ said: "Terrible news that Sibusiso Radebe was killed last night in Gauteng. My sincerest condolences to his family and party. We have lost too many MPs this year!"
Terrible news that @ANCParliament MP, Sibusiso Radebe was killed last night in Gauteng. My sincerest condolences to his family and party. We have lost too many MP’s this year! pic.twitter.com/FP0JUwR8ul— Dean Macpherson MP 🇿🇦 (@DeanMacpherson) June 20, 2018
Police said preliminary reports indicated that Radebe was with another person in a vehicle parked in Lindhaven‚ west of Johannesburg‚ when two suspects allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire. He was killed while his companion managed to escape uninjured. The suspects drove off in a Ford Fiesta.
Radebe had joined parliament in 2009 after previously serving on the portfolio committee on Higher Education ad Training‚ and the portfolio committee on Energy. At the time of his death‚ he was serving on the portfolio committee on Transport.
The ANC sent its deepest condolences to Radebe’s widow and his entire family. "May they find solace in the knowledge that we painfully share their loss and thank them for having [lent] the ANC and the country this incomparable servant of our people‚" said ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu.
Mayihlome Tshwete‚ one of the party’s communications specialists‚ paid Radebe the ultimate compliment‚ stating: “This was a good man.”