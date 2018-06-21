Politics

Cyril denies bid to muzzle intelligence watchdog

21 June 2018 - 07:00 By Karyn Maughan
New Correctional Services commissioner Arthur Fraser revoked the security clearance the inspector-general of intelligence needed to investigate serious allegations against Fraser himself.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has denied that he’s trying to muzzle South Africa’s intelligence watchdog by opposing the inspector-general of intelligence’s court bid for greater independence.

Instead‚ the president’s office has told Times Select he believes Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s push for greater independence from the State Security Agency can and should be resolved through his recently instituted intelligence review process.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson‚ Khusela Diko‚ said he had opposed the IGI’s legal bid for greater independence “because the president believes this is not a matter that should be decided by the courts”.

“The president has announced a comprehensive review of the intelligence services‚ and the issue of the IGI’s legal status will be examined as part of that process‚” she said.

