Job Mokgoro announced as North West's new premier

21 June 2018 - 11:59 By Aphiwe Deklerk
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Thursday officially announced Job Mokgoro as the new North West premier candidate.

Mokgoro will be sworn in on Friday to take over the vacancy left by Supra Mahumapelo when he resigned last month.

This comes after a month the party has been trying to come up with a name of a new candidate.

Three names proposed by the Mahumapelo-led provincial executive committee were rejected by the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

On Monday‚ the same NEC failed to come up with a name and tasked its national working committee‚ which sat on Wednesday‚ to do the job.

Mahumapelo is expected to also resign from his position as an ordinary member of the North West legislature.

Mokgoro is a former director-general of the North West government and is known as a disciplinarian.

Announcing Mokgoro's name‚ Magashule said the national working committee unanimously agreed on the name of the new premier.

He praised Mokgoro as a tried and tested administrator fit for his new job.

The ANC announced on June 21 2018 that Tebogo Job Mokgoro will take over as premier of the embattled North West province. This comes after the former premier Supra Mahumapelo stepped down.

