Parliament praises arrest of Bellville constable for gun theft

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has welcomed the arrest of a Bellville constable over the theft of 18 guns.

“The committee has always held the view that stricter gun control is a pillar necessary to the effective fight against violent crime. It is thus disappointing that an officer of the law is alleged to have conspired in breaking the law and possibly aiding the perpetration of crime‚" said the committee’s chairperson Francois Beukman. “The South African Police Service (SAPS) must work with the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure successful prosecution.”

The 34-year-old constable was arrested by the Hawks’ National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crime.