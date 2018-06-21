Politics

Slain ANC MP Sibu­siso Radebe 'was with lover'

21 June 2018 - 09:04 By Neo Goba
ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe.
ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe.
Image: Sibusiso MGi Ginindza ‏via Twitter

African National Congress MP Sibu­siso Radebe was shot and killed in cold blood as his girl­friend watched help­lessly‚ the Sowetan reported on Thursday.

Radebe was at­tacked out­side his girlfriend's home in Rood­e­poort‚ in western Johannesburg‚ on Tues­day evening‚ said the newspaper.

The 40-year-old had allegedly been in a relationship with the 35-year-old bank consultant‚ de­spite being mar­ried‚ since last year‚ the woman’s father was quoted as saying.

The father said he wit­nessed one suspect shooting Radebe while he was on the ground. His daughter fled to the neigh­bours to seek help.

“The suspects then reportedly made off in a Ford Fiesta‚ dark in colour‚ with unknown registration. The motive is unknown‚ and the police investigation is under way‚” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubela said.

Po­lice con­firmed that Radebe was shot in the head and leg during a suspected armed robbery. Two suspects are currently being sought by police.

Radebe’s fam­ily spokes­woman Lungile Dube said the MP lived with his wife in a suburb in Johannesburg's south. She said his family was in shock at his untimely‚ violent death.

She re­fused to com­ment on the alleged extra-marital re­la­tion­ship.

- Read the full story in the Sowetan newspaper

MORE

Sibusiso Radebe’s family in shock after MP is gunned down in Gauteng

The family of murdered ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe is trying to absorb news of his sudden death.
Politics
21 hours ago

‘This was a good man’ – politicians mourn murdered ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe

Members of opposition parties on Wednesday joined the African National Congress in praising the governing party's MP Sibusiso Radebe‚ who was killed ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Job Mokgoro tipped to succeed Supra Mahumapelo as North West premier Business
  2. Slain ANC MP Sibu­siso Radebe 'was with lover' Politics
  3. Parliament praises arrest of Bellville constable for gun theft Politics
  4. Cyril denies bid to muzzle intelligence watchdog Politics
  5. NUM elective congress off to a chaotic start Politics

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X