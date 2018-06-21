African National Congress MP Sibu­siso Radebe was shot and killed in cold blood as his girl­friend watched help­lessly‚ the Sowetan reported on Thursday.

Radebe was at­tacked out­side his girlfriend's home in Rood­e­poort‚ in western Johannesburg‚ on Tues­day evening‚ said the newspaper.

The 40-year-old had allegedly been in a relationship with the 35-year-old bank consultant‚ de­spite being mar­ried‚ since last year‚ the woman’s father was quoted as saying.

The father said he wit­nessed one suspect shooting Radebe while he was on the ground. His daughter fled to the neigh­bours to seek help.

“The suspects then reportedly made off in a Ford Fiesta‚ dark in colour‚ with unknown registration. The motive is unknown‚ and the police investigation is under way‚” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubela said.

Po­lice con­firmed that Radebe was shot in the head and leg during a suspected armed robbery. Two suspects are currently being sought by police.

Radebe’s fam­ily spokes­woman Lungile Dube said the MP lived with his wife in a suburb in Johannesburg's south. She said his family was in shock at his untimely‚ violent death.

She re­fused to com­ment on the alleged extra-marital re­la­tion­ship.

