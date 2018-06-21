Slain ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe 'was with lover'
African National Congress MP Sibusiso Radebe was shot and killed in cold blood as his girlfriend watched helplessly‚ the Sowetan reported on Thursday.
Radebe was attacked outside his girlfriend's home in Roodepoort‚ in western Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday evening‚ said the newspaper.
The 40-year-old had allegedly been in a relationship with the 35-year-old bank consultant‚ despite being married‚ since last year‚ the woman’s father was quoted as saying.
The father said he witnessed one suspect shooting Radebe while he was on the ground. His daughter fled to the neighbours to seek help.
“The suspects then reportedly made off in a Ford Fiesta‚ dark in colour‚ with unknown registration. The motive is unknown‚ and the police investigation is under way‚” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubela said.
Police confirmed that Radebe was shot in the head and leg during a suspected armed robbery. Two suspects are currently being sought by police.
Radebe’s family spokeswoman Lungile Dube said the MP lived with his wife in a suburb in Johannesburg's south. She said his family was in shock at his untimely‚ violent death.
She refused to comment on the alleged extra-marital relationship.
- Read the full story in the Sowetan newspaper