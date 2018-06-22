In April‚ the joint review committee set up to deal with the review of section 25 of the Constitution called for written public submissions to allow South Africans to voices their opinion on the matter.

On Saturday‚ the CNC will present a report on the expropriation of land without compensation and the party’s plans to “mobilise South Africans to correctly prepare them to defend the Constitution”.

The party‚ which has seen declining support at the polls and was marred by internal squabbles soon after its inception in 2008‚ is also celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

But Cope’s national chairperson‚ Pakes Dikgetsi‚ told TimesLIVE that the party was starting to see growth in support and that “the party’s political climate has never been more favourable than it is now”.

Dikgetsi confirmed that the CNC meeting would discuss a report on work done to mobilise South Africans to defend the Constitution.

“The Constitution was a multiparty agreement; Mandela was not drunk when he signed. It is meant to guide us all‚” he said.

He said that since February this year‚ the party has held discussions with traditional leaders‚ farmers and other citizens about their concerns regarding the expropriation of land without compensation‚ which had resulted in the large number of submissions on the subject.