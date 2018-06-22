Ntombifuthi Masina waits in anticipation‚ holding a shovel in her right arm. She listens attentively for her name to be called by the land allocators. She knew the land was being occupied unlawfully‚ but she wants a share of land to build a shack to live with her five children.

She registered her name to be given a piece of land at the old Brakpan township location to the EFF members in charge of the initiative. Finally she is hoping to get her own place after having waited for the housing department for years in vain.

Masina currently lives in a two-bedroom family house in Tsakane’s Extension 17. She and her five children share the house with her brother and his family. They are always fighting. There is no peace in the house‚ she says.

“This is the land of our ancestors. Our forefathers were removed from here over forty years ago. I’m only glad to be given land here‚” says Masina pointing towards old foundations around the area where houses were apparently removed under apartheid.

She is one of hundreds of people who have been frequenting a piece of land at the old Brakpan location during the past two weeks. They heard that the piece of land was being “taken back”.

But the land does not belong to the allocators. It belongs to the municipality‚ which is opposed to people being given land unlawfully. Nevertheless‚ desperate people have been slowly building shacks here since the beginning of 2017‚ coming from as far as Germiston‚ Kahlehong‚ Duduza‚ Benoni‚ Tsakane‚ Brakpan‚ Springs and Kwathema.

Despite several attempts by Metro Police and “red ants” to stop the occupation‚ which neighbours an area with upmarket houses‚ the occupations have continued.

The registration and allocation process has been getting busier as word has spread.