Let's solve health problems before they occur‚ says Aaron Motsoaledi

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi wants the law to be changed to allow the national department to deal with problems before they occur‚ rather than dealing with them when the damage has already been done.

“We want to make laws that help us deal with problems before they happen. Currently‚ the law says you must deal with issues when they happen‚” Motsoaledi said during an interview on Radio 702.

He said the department was faced with problems at a provincial level. The issues were in areas of human resources‚ financial management and procurement.

“At a national level you develop norms and standards and implementation is at a provincial level. We are proposing amendments to change that‚” Motsoaledi said.