MPs get a taste of pain endured by train commuters

Members of Parliament experienced first-hand on Friday the broken windows‚ delays and fear of crime that haunt commuters daily aboard trains in Cape Town.

"The lady at the ticket station couldn't tell us how long the delay would be. There were people waiting with no places to sit. On the train itself there were no windows. You really felt unsafe in the freezing cold in winter‚" said DA MP Manny de Freitas.

He was speaking after a train journey from Nyanga train station to Cape Town station with fellow MP Zakhele Mbhele and DA Western Cape metro chairperson Grant Twigg.

De Freitas said none of the electronic signage was in a working condition.

Twigg said there was no security on the train since the group left Nyanga station.