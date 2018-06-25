The ANC could no longer count on South Africans to vote for the party because it had led the country to liberation‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

The party is set to face a steep electoral battle in the 2019 national election‚ rendered more arduous by the debilitating factional fights and power battles playing out in its own structures just a year before the key election.

The ANC's election manifesto will be informed by the lived experiences of all South Africans and is set to include input from experts and academics from within and outside party structures‚ Ramaphosa said.

He likened the process to the drafting of the Freedom Charter‚ which was officially adopted 63 years ago on June 26‚ 1955.

"Like the Freedom Charter... the manifesto must be a revolutionary document‚" he said.

Ramaphosa said the workshop was aimed at kicking off the process of drafting the manifesto but the party wanted to hear as "many views as possible" before finalising it.