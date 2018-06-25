A dedicated team of detectives will be set up to investigate taxi violence in the Western Cape‚ says police minister Bheki Cele.

“As government we need to rise and protect the vulnerable. We cannot allow a situation of bloodshed and lawlessness on our roads. The full might of the law will be felt and heard in all corners‚” Cele said after a crisis meeting in Cape Town on Sunday.

At least 13 people have been killed in a spate of taxi violence in the Western Cape‚ including three commuters‚ and Cele warned that taxi ranks and operations would be shut down if the violence continued.

He met taxi bosses on Sunday with his deputy‚ Bongani Mkongi‚ deputy transport minister Sindiswe Chikunga and Western Cape MECs Dan Plato (community safety) and Donald Grant (transport).