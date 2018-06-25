The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was not in a position to comply with the June 30 deadline imposed by the Constitutional Court that all voters’ addresses must be recorded on the national voters’ roll.

This was revealed during the interviews for three IEC vacancies‚ conducted at the Office of the Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked Rev Bongani Finca‚ who wants to be appointed as IEC commissioner for another term‚ whether the IEC would comply fully with the order made by the court on June 14‚ 2016.

“I was hoping‚ Chief Justice‚ you would not ask that question‚” Finca said.

Mogoeng said if Finca was not comfortable with the question‚ he should not answer it. However‚ Finca said he was prepared to answer it as well as was possible.

“We have already made an application to your court for an extension. We realised that in the period given to us‚ there will be some addresses that are still outstanding‚” Finca said.

Finca also admitted that there were some problems experienced during the 2016 local government elections - problems that should not have confronted an organisation with 20 years of experience in running elections.