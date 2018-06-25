Allan Campbell‚ one of the candidates for three vacancies at the Independent Electoral Commission‚ on Monday explained his relationship with current IEC chairman Glen Mashinini and his role in the Premier Soccer League in 2002.

The My Vote Counts and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution said the then chairman of the PSL‚ Professor Mandla Mchunu‚ had appointed his own firm to run the affairs of the league. The firm was established by Mchunu‚ Mashinini and Campbell.

The firm‚ called Mchunu‚ Mashinini and Associates (MM&A) charged the league R500‚000 a month and the contract was worth R3-million. The organisations said the concern with this was that the contract was not put out to tender.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ one of the interviewers‚ asked Campbell to explain the contract.

“The PSL‚ the work that we had do‚ was a contract for consulting services. We submitted our invoice and for some reason‚ some parts of the PSL were of the opinion that the invoice was too high‚” Campbell said.

“The ultimate resolution to the matter was that the PSL paid‚ because they had to pay and we stood our ground in that respect as well. I stood my ground in that respect as well.”

Campbell said he was happy with the work that was done for the PSL.

“At the time the PSL did not have a CEO. I had to play the role of being acting CEO in the course of the consulting project for the PSL.”