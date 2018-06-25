Stacey disappeared on Saturday and her body was found on Sunday in a shallow grave near her family home in Eastridge‚ Mitchells Plain.

Standing on the doorstep of the Adams house‚ Cele said what had happened was heartbreaking. But residents and members of community activist group Gatvol Capetonian told him to “voetsek”.

A large contingent of police officers stood by as Cele’s motorcade left the area with people booing and jeering. Reinforcements soon arrived to prevent a recurrence of Sunday’s violence‚ when police had to load the suspect into a Nyala armoured vehicle and disperse angry neighbours with rubber bullets.

Gatvol Capetonian leaders Fadil Adams and Oscar Lyons called on community members to go to court for the suspect’s appearance on Tuesday to demand the man’s release.

Adams said residents blamed government for discrimination against coloured people‚ especially concerning policing.

“This is what we say to government: You put two Wendy huts in a backyard of a house‚ you put the unemployment there‚ you put the overcrowding there‚ you throw in drugs. That was a time bomb. Someone was going to get killed‚ unfortunately she was six years old.”

Stacey’s great aunt‚ Naeemah Londt‚ said although she was grateful for Cele’s visit‚ it meant nothing. “What would be better is if we as the community could take the law into our own hands. That’s all‚” she said.