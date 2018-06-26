Politics

Gauteng works on online services

26 June 2018 - 13:03 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Gauteng MEC for Finance Barbara Creecy delivers her budget speech on March 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Gauteng MEC for Finance Barbara Creecy delivers her budget speech on March 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabu Kumalo

In efforts to speed up service delivery‚ the Gauteng provincial government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with all municipalities to share ICT (Information and Communication Technology) infrastructure.

The agreement between the province and the municipalities will see the province become an integrated city region‚ MEC for finance Barbara Creecy said on Tuesday in a media briefing ahead of the budget vote of the 'e-government' at the legislature. It should be a benefit to citizens.

“ICT services cannot be confined to Gauteng provincial government itself. It must also involve our municipalities. This MOU allows the province and the municipalities to share infrastructure‚ use compatible operating systems and ensure that we can access and benefit from each other’s investment in innovation‚ digital applications and skills development‚” Creecy said.

To ensure the province utilises the full benefits of the integrated ICT system‚ Creecy said the e-government has conducted an audit of the ICT function in departments. “The audit found‚ among other things‚ inefficiencies‚ duplication‚ [and] non-compliance with ICT norms and standards.”

Creecy said that by the end of the political term‚ the province would have activated a total of 32 services for use by its citizens. Currently‚ 11 services are accessible. These include education’s online registration system for grades 1 and 8‚ the Roads and Transport Freight Management Information system‚ the health department’s intake application system and the agriculture department’s waste information system.

READ MORE: 

Open Tender system saved Gauteng R1.2-billion in irregular expenditure‚ claims MEC

The Gauteng government claims to have saved R1.2-billion in irregular expenditure through its Open Tender system.
Politics
4 hours ago

‘How Gauteng Health Department was plundered’

Corrupt expenditure and fraud totalling R1.2-billion was uncovered within the Gauteng Health Department by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)‚ ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Voetsek!' Bheki Cele booed as he visits family of slain six-year-old Politics
  2. Water minister cracks whip on sinking department Politics
  3. I’m reluctant to militarise our schools – says Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  4. WATCH | Julius Malema repeats claim that ‘most’ Indians are racist Politics
  5. IEC admits it can’t resolve voters’ roll issues to meet ConCourt deadline Politics

Latest Videos

Another death at Sibanye-Stillwater mine: a timeline of fatalities
‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
X