An aspirant Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) commissioner‚ Mfanozelwe Shozi‚ found himself having to explain an article he wrote in 2016 criticising the judiciary.

The article was published in the New Age newspaper in May 2016 titled “Parole for Janusz Walus cannot be justified”.

In that article‚ Shozi‚ who was chairman of the Commission for Gender Equality at the time‚ said he was perplexed by the insistence of the judiciary on giving Walus parole. Walus was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of SACP leader Chris Hani.

“I wonder if it was FW de Klerk who was assassinated instead by a black person‚ whether the attitude of the judge would be the same as in the case of Walus‚” Shozi wrote in his column.