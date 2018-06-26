Politics

Land expropriation without compensation hearings kick off

26 June 2018 - 19:46 By Nico Gous
Image: 123RF/Gudella

Hearings into the expropriation of land without compensation kicked off on Tuesday in Springbok‚ Northern Cape.

The hearings organised by the Parliamentary Joint Constitutional Review Committee is looking into possibly reviewing section 25 of the Constitution.

This comes after the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces instructed the committee to determine if reviewing section 25 and other clauses is necessary to enable government to expropriate land in the “public interest without compensation”.

Committee co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande said he was pleased with the hundreds who had attended and the progress made on the first day.

“We have heard the fears and concerns of those members of the public that are against an amendment of section 25 as they feel there is existing legislation to deal with land reform. We also heard those fierce supporters of an amendment to the Constitution to make expropriation without compensation possible‚ especially to those who have suffered economically because of the historic past.”

The hearings continue on Thursday in Upington‚ Northern Cape.

