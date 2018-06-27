The Select Committee on Finance has adopted a proposed law‚ without amendments‚ which gives the Auditor-General greater powers to act against those found to have wasted public funds.

In a statement confirming this on Wednesday‚ committee chairperson Charel de Beer said the Public Audit Amendment Bill would give the Auditor-General the power to take remedial action.

At the end of May‚ the bill was unanimously passed in the National Assembly. It was then referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

Amongst its provisions‚ the bill allows for the office of the Auditor-General to refer adverse findings in its reports to investigative bodies‚ such as the Hawks and the South African Police Service.