Patricia de Lille wins court battle to keep DA membership

The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday found that the termination of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's DA membership was unlawful.

Natasha Mazzone‚ MP and Democratic Alliance deputy chairperson of its Federal Council‚ commented after the party’s loss in the bruising battle: “It is noteworthy that the court only dealt with technical and procedural matters and did not express itself on the substantive merits of the matter.”

She said the council would study the judgment and consider further legal options including the possibility of an appeal.

The DA has been at an impasse over De Lille since late last year.

De Lille approached the court in May to challenge the constitutionality of the party’s so-called automatic-cessation clause‚ which it used to terminate her party membership.