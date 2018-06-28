Modise‚ who died on June 20‚ had a long association with the Mbeki family. While studying at Fort Hare university‚ he worked closely with Professor Z.K. Matthews and Govan Mbeki – Thabo’s father. He went into exile in 1960‚ only to return in 1991. He worked for the United Nations and later the ANC appointed him as its Chief Representative in Sweden. He was the first black High Commissioner of South Africa to Sweden from 1995 up until 1999. He then was appointed as the Chief of State Protocol under Thabo Mbeki’s administration. Modise retired in 2006.

Thabo Mbeki posted a written tribute on hearing of his death‚ calling Modise a friend “and a fellow South African of principle‚ a lifetime defender of human freedom and dignity”.

“His contribution to everything we had to do during half-a-century‚ to set our country and people on a new path of liberty and hope‚ has been immense.”

Ramaphosa‚ in announcing Modise’s death‚ called him a “selfless” and “diligent” leader.