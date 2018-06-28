DA's Mashaba accused of swapping his mayoral hat for an EFF red beret

The EFF publicly brags about Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba acting as if he’s one of their own, even though he is in the top job via a DA ticket.

This bragging has not gone down well with Mashaba’s fellow DA councillors and opposition parties, who accuse him of dancing to every tune of the red brigade.

They cite the suspension of Mpho Phalatse, the mayoral committee member for health and social development, after she declared that the metro was a “friend of Israel” earlier this month as a clear indication that the EFF, the metro’s election kingmaker, was calling the shots. Before Mashaba suspended Phalatse, the EFF had said it would not support the city’s R59-billion budget if she was not suspended or fired.

DA councillors and opposition parties were also infuriated by Mashaba’s decision to placate the EFF by rejecting the appointment of Heather Trumble as the building control officer – an appointment they rejected on the basis that she is a white woman. The EFF demand seemingly led to the metro appointing Celiwe Mtebula in the position.